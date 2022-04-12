Raymond James Boosts Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $117.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.15.

NYSE VLO opened at $100.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.04 and a 200-day moving average of $81.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $104.76.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 114,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

