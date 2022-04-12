Raymond James Lowers Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target to C$13.00

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SUUIF. Scotiabank cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Superior Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.28.

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

