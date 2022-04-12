Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

RYAM stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.19. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $365.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 3.36.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 30,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,943,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,776,000 after buying an additional 217,494 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

