RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.22 Million

Equities analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) will post sales of $65.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.19 million. RCI Hospitality reported sales of $44.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will report full-year sales of $261.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $259.49 million to $263.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $289.93 million, with estimates ranging from $289.86 million to $290.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RCI Hospitality.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 23.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

RICK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $59.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $565.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.01. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. Barclays PLC grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,658,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

