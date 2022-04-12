Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for I-Mab (IMAB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB):

4/8/2022 – I-Mab was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

4/2/2022 – I-Mab was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

3/30/2022 – I-Mab had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – I-Mab had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $80.00.

2/11/2022 – I-Mab was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,097,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,268. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.39. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $85.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in I-Mab by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in I-Mab by 20.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in I-Mab in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

