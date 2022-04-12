Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/8/2022 – Onconova Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Onconova Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Onconova Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

3/22/2022 – Onconova Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2022 – Onconova Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. 29 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,524. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $34.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 7,151.77%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 66,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $493,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

