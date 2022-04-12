Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/8/2022 – Onconova Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Onconova Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2022 – Onconova Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “
- 3/22/2022 – Onconova Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/1/2022 – Onconova Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ONTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. 29 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,524. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $34.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54.
Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 7,151.77%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.