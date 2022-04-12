Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) versus Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Head to Head Survey

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) and Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Recon Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Recon Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nine Energy Service and Recon Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Energy Service -18.48% N/A -20.39% Recon Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nine Energy Service and Recon Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Energy Service 0 0 0 0 N/A Recon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nine Energy Service and Recon Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Energy Service $349.42 million 0.24 -$64.57 million ($2.14) -1.27 Recon Technology $7.42 million 3.85 -$3.54 million N/A N/A

Recon Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nine Energy Service.

Volatility & Risk

Nine Energy Service has a beta of 3.53, suggesting that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recon Technology has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Recon Technology beats Nine Energy Service on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well. The company also provides a portfolio of completion tools, such as liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, frac plugs, casing flotation tools, specialty open hole float equipment, disk subs, composite cement retainers, and centralizers that provide pinpoint frac sleeve system technologies. In addition, it offers wireline services consisting of plug-and-perf completions, which is a multistage well completion technique for cased-hole wells that consists of deploying perforating guns and isolation tools to a specified depth; and coiled tubing services, which perform wellbore intervention operations utilizing a continuous steel pipe that is transported to the wellsite wound on a large spool in lengths of up to 30,000 feet. Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates 47 wireline pumpdown units and 14 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recon Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions. It also provides equipment for oil and gas production and transportation, including heating furnaces and burner, as well as enhancing techniques comprising packers of fracturing; production packers; sand prevention in oil and water wells; water locating and plugging techniques; fissure shaper; fracture acidizing techniques; and electronic broken-down services to resolve block-up and freezing problems. In addition, the company offers automation systems and services, including pumping unit controller that monitors the pumping units and collects data; RTU to monitor natural gas wells and collect gas well pressure data; wireless dynamometers and wireless pressure gauges; electric multi-way valves for oilfield metering station flow control; and natural gas flow computer systems. Further, it provides Recon SCADA oilfield monitor and data acquisition system for supervision and data collection; EPC service of pipeline SCADA system for pipeline monitoring and data acquisition; EPC service of oil and gas wells SCADA system for monitoring and data acquisition of oil wells and natural gas wells; EPC service of oilfield video surveillance and control system to control the oil and gas wellhead and measurement station areas; and technique service for digital oilfield transformation. Additionally, the company offers oilfield waste water treatment solutions and related chemicals; and oily sludge disposal solutions. Recon Technology, Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

