Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is an information services and human resources company. It offers recruitment advertisement, employment placement, staffing, education, housing and real estate, bridal, travel, dining, beauty, automobiles and others. Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Recruit stock opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. Recruit has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $71.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average is $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Recruit ( OTCMKTS:RCRRF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Recruit will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

