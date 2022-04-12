Reed’s (REED) and Its Peers Head to Head Review

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) is one of 18 public companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Reed’s to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Reed's alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Reed’s and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 2 0 3.00 Reed’s Competitors 215 759 1020 36 2.43

Reed’s presently has a consensus price target of $1.05, suggesting a potential upside of 265.85%. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 36.67%. Given Reed’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Reed’s is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.8% of Reed’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Reed’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Reed’s has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ peers have a beta of 1.10, suggesting that their average share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reed’s and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $49.60 million -$16.40 million -1.69 Reed’s Competitors $5.72 billion $412.51 million -99.78

Reed’s’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Reed’s and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -33.07% -187.58% -67.39% Reed’s Competitors 3.91% 0.12% 2.03%

Summary

Reed’s peers beat Reed’s on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Reed’s (Get Rating)

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.