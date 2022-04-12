REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGNX. Wedbush began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 690.1% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,008,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after acquiring an additional 880,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,004,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,656,000 after acquiring an additional 864,447 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,392,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,571,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,884,000 after purchasing an additional 209,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 204,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.06. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $46.46.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company’s revenue was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

