Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives $25.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.58.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

NYSE RF opened at $21.34 on Friday. Regions Financial has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 59,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,267,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,633,000 after acquiring an additional 60,622 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 224,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

