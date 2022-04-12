Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RF. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

