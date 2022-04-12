Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.500-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.800 EPS.
Several research firms recently commented on RCII. KeyCorp cut their price target on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.
Shares of RCII stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.63. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.63.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.00%.
In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at $293,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 12,366 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rent-A-Center (Get Rating)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
