Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.500-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.800 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on RCII. KeyCorp cut their price target on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of RCII stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.63. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.63.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.00%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at $293,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 12,366 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rent-A-Center (Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.