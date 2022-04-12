Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$5.000 EPS.
RCII opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.63. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RCII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.
In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 22.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after buying an additional 79,661 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after buying an additional 173,391 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.
About Rent-A-Center (Get Rating)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
