Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 388.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RPTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ:RPTX traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $11.05. 13,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,621. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $462.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 1,406.68%. Analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 997,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,289,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,732,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,830,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 237.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 298,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 210,074 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,940,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

