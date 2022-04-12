Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

REPYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Repsol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Repsol from €13.00 ($14.13) to €14.50 ($15.76) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Repsol from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Repsol from €16.50 ($17.93) to €17.00 ($18.48) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Repsol from €14.20 ($15.43) to €15.90 ($17.28) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.89.

REPYY stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Repsol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

