Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Manulife Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Manulife Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.72.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

MFC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

MFC stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $362,442,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 19.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,745,000 after buying an additional 2,862,964 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,493,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after buying an additional 116,523 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,615,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,881,000 after purchasing an additional 415,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,213,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,904,000 after purchasing an additional 49,144 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

