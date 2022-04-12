Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann expects that the company will earn $1.69 per share for the year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of STRC opened at $4.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.23. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRC. General Electric Co. acquired a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,180,000. Delta Air Lines Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,602,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,566,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,050,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system.

