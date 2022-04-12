Research Analysts Set Expectations for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for AssetMark Financial in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

AMK stock opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $143.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $166,941.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 5,075 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $113,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,864 shares of company stock valued at $371,856. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth $12,256,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 761,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after buying an additional 206,037 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 1,886.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 214,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 204,107 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,230,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

