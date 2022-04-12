Research Analysts Set Expectations for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.59) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($5.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.98) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.43.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $16.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $455.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.05. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 34.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 55,122 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 35.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,020,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,965,000 after buying an additional 76,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

