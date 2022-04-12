Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Trex (TREX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Trex (NYSE: TREX):

4/6/2022 – Trex was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Trex is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Trex is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $84.00.

3/30/2022 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $78.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Trex was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Trex was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Trex had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Trex is now covered by analysts at Zelman & Associates. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Trex had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

3/1/2022 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $121.00 to $106.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Trex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

3/1/2022 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $120.00.

3/1/2022 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $132.00 to $118.00.

3/1/2022 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $95.00.

2/28/2022 – Trex was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/14/2022 – Trex was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

TREX stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.64. The company had a trading volume of 43,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,725. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.93. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.45. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter worth $193,977,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Trex by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,320 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter worth $118,929,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Trex by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 668,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,191,000 after acquiring an additional 227,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the 3rd quarter worth $16,686,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

