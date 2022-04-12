Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Receives $4.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Resonant alerts:

Shares of RESN remained flat at $$4.48 during midday trading on Thursday. Resonant has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $300.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,462 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Resonant by 301.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 748,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 561,868 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Resonant by 94.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 180,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Resonant by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 94,448 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Resonant during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resonant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-Things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses WaveX, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.