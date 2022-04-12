Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Receives $4.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of RESN remained flat at $$4.48 during midday trading on Thursday. Resonant has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $300.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.24.
Resonant Company Profile (Get Rating)
Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-Things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses WaveX, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.
