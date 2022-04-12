Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Director Anthony Cherbak Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $403,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,395 shares in the company, valued at $724,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $20.16.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $204.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Resources Connection in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGP. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

