Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives. The company provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. Partnering with business leaders, Resources Connection drives internal change across all parts of a global enterprise – accounting, finance, risk management and internal audit, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory services. “

RGP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of RGP stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $569.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. Resources Connection had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $204.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $176,696.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $403,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $637,101. Insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Resources Connection by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,212,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000,000 after acquiring an additional 56,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Resources Connection by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,395,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Resources Connection by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,436,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,634,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Resources Connection by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,367,000 after acquiring an additional 49,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Resources Connection by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 39,278 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

