Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup cut shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Restaurant Brands International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Restaurant Brands International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.86.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $59.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.30%.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,878,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,281,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1,058.4% during the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,908,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,836,000 after buying an additional 1,743,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,273,888,000 after buying an additional 1,326,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,851.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,347,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

