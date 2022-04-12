Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$64.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on QSR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$66.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a C$75.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Restaurant Brands International to a hold rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$74.51.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up C$0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$75.26. 143,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,341. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$72.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$73.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47. The company has a market cap of C$23.30 billion and a PE ratio of 22.24. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of C$68.17 and a twelve month high of C$87.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a $0.686 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

