REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered REV Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.71.

Get REV Group alerts:

NYSE REVG opened at $12.16 on Friday. REV Group has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $765.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.26.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in REV Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in REV Group by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in REV Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of REV Group by 13,784.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group (Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.