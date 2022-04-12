Reviewing Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC)

Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Rating) and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Evercel alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Evercel and Atkore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A Atkore 0 1 2 0 2.67

Atkore has a consensus target price of $127.67, indicating a potential upside of 43.24%. Given Atkore’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atkore is more favorable than Evercel.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Atkore shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Atkore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Evercel and Atkore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercel N/A N/A N/A Atkore 21.72% 92.67% 34.42%

Risk & Volatility

Evercel has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atkore has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evercel and Atkore’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercel $45.08 million 1.11 $1.12 million N/A N/A Atkore $2.93 billion 1.37 $587.86 million $14.80 6.02

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Evercel.

Summary

Atkore beats Evercel on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evercel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evercel, Inc., through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and related consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company provides multi-technology supply chain printing solutions for various industries, including manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail distribution, food and beverages distribution, and pharmaceutical distribution. Its line matrix printers are used in various applications, such as labeling and inventory management, build sheets, invoicing, manifests and bills of lading, and reporting. The company offers its products directly to end-users, as well as through channel partners, such as dealers and distributors. Evercel, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Atkore Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atkore Inc. manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Kaf-Tech, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, US Tray, FRE Composites, Calbond, and Calpipe brands. It serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Atkore International Group Inc. and changed its name to Atkore Inc. in February 2021. Atkore Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evercel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evercel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.