Reviewing Digihost Technology (DGHI) and Its Rivals

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) is one of 138 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Digihost Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Digihost Technology alerts:

This table compares Digihost Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digihost Technology 7.16% 2.98% 2.68% Digihost Technology Competitors -38.57% -1,498.74% -5.63%

1.8% of Digihost Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digihost Technology and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Digihost Technology $24.95 million $290,000.00 155.58 Digihost Technology Competitors $895.70 million -$7.71 million -15.64

Digihost Technology’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Digihost Technology. Digihost Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Digihost Technology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digihost Technology Competitors 738 3227 4970 98 2.49

Digihost Technology presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.77%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 48.92%. Given Digihost Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Digihost Technology beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Digihost Technology (Get Rating)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.