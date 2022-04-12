Reviewing Eastside Distilling (EAST) & Its Competitors

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Eastside Distilling to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eastside Distilling and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eastside Distilling $12.89 million -$2.20 million -4.10 Eastside Distilling Competitors $11.07 billion $1.69 billion -108.89

Eastside Distilling’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Eastside Distilling. Eastside Distilling is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Eastside Distilling and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastside Distilling -17.62% -58.05% -20.46% Eastside Distilling Competitors -11.45% -22.68% -11.85%

Volatility and Risk

Eastside Distilling has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastside Distilling’s peers have a beta of 0.71, meaning that their average share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.0% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Eastside Distilling and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastside Distilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastside Distilling Competitors 278 1293 1458 32 2.41

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 88.92%. Given Eastside Distilling’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eastside Distilling has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Eastside Distilling peers beat Eastside Distilling on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastside Distilling, Inc. manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand. It also offers gin and ready-to-drink products. The company sells its products on a wholesale basis to distributors in the United States. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

