Reviewing GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GoodRx and Mullen Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $745.42 million 9.77 -$25.25 million ($0.07) -259.53 Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 1.41 -$36.46 million ($0.66) -4.03

GoodRx has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mullen Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GoodRx and Mullen Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 6 11 0 2.56 Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

GoodRx currently has a consensus target price of $30.22, indicating a potential upside of 66.33%. Given GoodRx’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GoodRx is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and Mullen Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx -3.39% 0.06% 0.03% Mullen Automotive N/A N/A -121.25%

Risk and Volatility

GoodRx has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.4% of GoodRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of GoodRx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 84.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GoodRx beats Mullen Automotive on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoodRx (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Mullen Automotive (Get Rating)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

