REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REX American Resources Corporation, formerly known as REX Stores Corporation, is engaged in the production and sale of ethanol and distillers grains. The Company owns interests in corn- or sorghum-based ethanol production facilities in Illinois, Iowa and Texas. The Company also intends to monetize its real estate assets via leases and property sales, as market conditions allow. REX American Resources Corporation is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on REX American Resources from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $85.57 on Tuesday. REX American Resources has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $113.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.90 and its 200-day moving average is $93.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.04.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.23). REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $115,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 53.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the second quarter worth $253,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 445.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

