REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

REX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REX American Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of REX American Resources from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $85.57 on Friday. REX American Resources has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $113.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.90 and a 200-day moving average of $93.95. The stock has a market cap of $506.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.04.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.23). REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REX American Resources will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $115,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 465.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

