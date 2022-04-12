RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RGC Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $21.77 on Monday. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $183.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). RGC Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 72,912 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in RGC Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RGC Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RGC Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 122,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

