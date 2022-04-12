Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Up 483.3% in March

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 483.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several research firms recently commented on RNMBY. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Rheinmetall from €110.00 ($119.57) to €121.00 ($131.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Rheinmetall from €115.00 ($125.00) to €155.00 ($168.48) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. AlphaValue raised shares of Rheinmetall from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rheinmetall from €120.00 ($130.43) to €190.00 ($206.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rheinmetall from €121.00 ($131.52) to €122.00 ($132.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
OTCMKTS:RNMBY traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.94. 10,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,916. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.07.
Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.
