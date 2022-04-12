RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 671,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total transaction of $322,397.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,092,893 shares of company stock worth $534,863. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIBT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 32,258 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,113 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.

