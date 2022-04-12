RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:RFM)

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1062 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFM opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

