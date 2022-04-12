Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $7.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $164.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.76. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $8.22.

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.18 million during the quarter. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 34.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.16%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

