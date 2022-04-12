Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday. They set an underperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 85.00.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at 39.50 on Monday. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of 33.46 and a 12 month high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.14 and a quick ratio of 13.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 51.93.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

