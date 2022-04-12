Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.
RIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday. They set an underperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 85.00.
Shares of RIVN stock opened at 39.50 on Monday. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of 33.46 and a 12 month high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.14 and a quick ratio of 13.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 51.93.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.
About Rivian Automotive (Get Rating)
Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rivian Automotive (RIVN)
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- Schnitzer Steel Stock Has Value Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.