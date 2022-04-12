Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) Short Interest Update

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the March 15th total of 10,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 247,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 96,922 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 759,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after buying an additional 304,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities alerts:

RKTA remained flat at $$9.78 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 30,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,421. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74. Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.