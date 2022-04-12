Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 20.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,019,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,993,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RKLB traded up 0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 7.83. 2,441,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,146,583. Rocket Lab USA has a 12 month low of 7.51 and a 12 month high of 21.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 11.47.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, an aerospace company, focuses on developing rocket launch and control systems for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft, and on-orbit management solutions; and designs, manufactures, and sells Electron and Neutron launch vehicles, as well as offers Photon platform for spacecraft solutions.

