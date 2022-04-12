Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 424.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Shares of RCKT stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,640. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66. The firm has a market cap of $923.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.69 and a quick ratio of 17.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $381,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $738,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,359 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 31,707 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 120.8% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 40,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 22,247 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $513,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

