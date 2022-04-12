Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $0.38 on Monday. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,853,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 758,400 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 88,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

