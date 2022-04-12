Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $0.38 on Monday. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.
About Rockwell Medical (Get Rating)
Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.
