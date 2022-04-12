Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
RMCF stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 million, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMCF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 83,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
