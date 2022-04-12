Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RMCF stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 million, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $36,472.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ryan R. Mcgrath sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $34,863.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $149,453 and sold 33,858 shares valued at $271,539. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMCF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 83,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.