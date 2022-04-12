Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.68. Rogers Communications posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 55.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,450,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,668,000 after buying an additional 517,741 shares during the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RCI traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.52. 8,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,326. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

