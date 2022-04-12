Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ROKU. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut shares of Roku from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $278.46.

ROKU opened at $115.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Roku has a one year low of $97.91 and a one year high of $490.76.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roku will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $13,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,946 shares of company stock valued at $51,560,874. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Roku by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,309,000 after buying an additional 1,122,139 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Roku by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,968,000 after buying an additional 1,131,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Roku by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,667,000 after buying an additional 36,141 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roku by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,897,000 after buying an additional 45,267 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

