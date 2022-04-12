Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $580.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) to report sales of $580.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $569.00 million and the highest is $591.20 million. Rollins posted sales of $535.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE:ROL opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. Rollins has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in Rollins by 2.3% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 12,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

