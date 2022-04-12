Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th.

ROL stock opened at $35.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.89. Rollins has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 68.8% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,645,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 46,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

