Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target Raised to C$4.50

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RROTF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roots from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Roots from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roots has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Roots stock remained flat at $$2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. Roots has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.06.

Roots Corp. engages in the provision of leather goods, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the Direct-to-consumer (DTC) and Partners and Other segments. The Direct-to-consumer segment comprises of sales through its corporate retail stores, and e-commerce. The Partners and Other segment consist primarily of the wholesale of Roots-branded products to its international operating partner, and the royalties earned on the retail sales of Roots-branded products by its partner.

