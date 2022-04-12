Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.06.

Ross Stores stock opened at $99.71 on Monday. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.50. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,907,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,189,279,000 after buying an additional 197,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ross Stores by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,945,770,000 after purchasing an additional 827,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $657,377,000 after purchasing an additional 171,638 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ross Stores by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $543,098,000 after purchasing an additional 416,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ross Stores by 16.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,915,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $535,100,000 after purchasing an additional 700,164 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

